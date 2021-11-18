Unicly Doki Doki Collection Market Cap Tops $261,340.47 (UDOKI)

Unicly Doki Doki Collection (CURRENCY:UDOKI) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Unicly Doki Doki Collection has a market capitalization of $261,340.47 and $20,270.00 worth of Unicly Doki Doki Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Doki Doki Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unicly Doki Doki Collection has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00069471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00070374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00092266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,655.02 or 1.01085569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.40 or 0.07103739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unicly Doki Doki Collection Profile

Unicly Doki Doki Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Doki Doki Collection

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Doki Doki Collection directly using US dollars.

