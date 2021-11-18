Unifi Protocol DAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.15 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $43.72 million and $12.15 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $9.29 or 0.00016340 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00174533 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.69 or 0.00544982 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00015844 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00069641 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.