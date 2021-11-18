Unifty Price Up 29.3% Over Last Week (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $70.81 million and $2.21 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unifty has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $59.17 or 0.00102560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unifty alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00068620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00069288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00090597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,937.02 or 1.00422140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.40 or 0.06982414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,196,652 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.