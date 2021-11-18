Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Unilever makes up about 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.4% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 15.7% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 23.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL opened at $51.82 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.