United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 2,562 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,434 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Amundi bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,785,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cigna by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,612,000 after purchasing an additional 815,054 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 854,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,541,000 after purchasing an additional 429,443 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Cigna by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,155,000 after purchasing an additional 351,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Cigna by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,736,000 after purchasing an additional 339,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,746. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.14. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.77.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

