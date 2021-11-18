United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,436 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.9% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $155.55. The company had a trading volume of 123,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,306. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

