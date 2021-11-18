United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 2.0% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $338.50. 367,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,798,314. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.56. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $941.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,125,013 shares of company stock valued at $744,236,055 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

