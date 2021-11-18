United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.7% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.3% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.04. The company had a trading volume of 55,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,576. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.