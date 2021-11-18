Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,885 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Unity Software worth $19,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,246 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,642 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $4,154,749.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,912,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $27,468,357.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,093,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,840,473.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,239,416 shares of company stock worth $161,251,239 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

U stock opened at $191.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.95 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $207.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.82.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

