Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Universal Health Services worth $20,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $127.26 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.04 and a 200 day moving average of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

