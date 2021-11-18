Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the October 14th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN UUU traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 35,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,345. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.79.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.
