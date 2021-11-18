Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the October 14th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN UUU traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 35,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,345. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.79.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

