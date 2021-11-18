Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will announce $95.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.50 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $76.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $333.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $333.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $408.70 million, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $412.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE:UTI opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $226.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,294,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 716,486 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 638,896 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 604,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 854.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 194,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

