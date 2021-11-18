UnMarshal Price Tops $1.17 (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UnMarshal has a market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00070349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00092297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,061.09 or 1.00415768 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.55 or 0.07078863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnMarshal using one of the exchanges listed above.

