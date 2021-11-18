Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the October 14th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,376,000 after purchasing an additional 312,667 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,208,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,912,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

