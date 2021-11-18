UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $3.15 on Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and $2.73 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for about $3.15 or 0.00005571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.56 or 0.00363505 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

