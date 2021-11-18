Upfiring Market Cap Tops $847,444.66 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $847,444.66 and $10.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Upfiring has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.48 or 0.00397952 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001066 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $639.76 or 0.01144318 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

UFR is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.