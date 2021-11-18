Upstart (UPST) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Upstart to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upstart and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million $5.98 million 290.03 Upstart Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 13.97

Upstart’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Upstart. Upstart is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Upstart and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 1 3 5 0 2.44 Upstart Competitors 359 1329 1607 58 2.41

Upstart currently has a consensus target price of $270.78, indicating a potential upside of 16.70%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 13.92%. Given Upstart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 12.30% 17.67% 12.63% Upstart Competitors 42.29% -34.73% 3.75%

Summary

Upstart beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

