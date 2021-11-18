Uptrennd (1UP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $78.00

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $105,240.93 and approximately $78.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00031861 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

Uptrennd is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

