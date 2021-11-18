Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Acquired by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Urban Edge Properties makes up approximately 2.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Urban Edge Properties worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 17.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,735 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 91,671.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 56,836 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 55.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 311,070 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

UE traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.60. 9,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,836. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.