UREEQA (URQA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.75 Million

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $7.75 million and $23,224.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00071162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00091919 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.87 or 0.07091098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,270.34 or 1.00079409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.