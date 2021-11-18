URU Metals (LON:URU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $308.18

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 308.18 ($4.03) and traded as low as GBX 191 ($2.50). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.68), with a volume of 2,237 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.38 million and a PE ratio of -6.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 256.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 308.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

URU Metals Company Profile (LON:URU)

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

