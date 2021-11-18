Urus One Day Volume Reaches $222,855.00 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Urus coin can now be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Urus alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.45 or 0.00215538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00083608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.