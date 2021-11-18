USDJ Achieves Market Cap of $14.82 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00069406 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00092679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,003.51 or 1.00803876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.62 or 0.07111751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

