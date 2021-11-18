Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Sells $83,406.06 in Stock

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $83,406.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Barbara A. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Barbara A. Payne sold 999 shares of Utah Medical Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $87,912.00.

UTMD traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.32. 8,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,153. The company has a market cap of $410.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.64. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $113.65.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,899,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 32,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 26,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

