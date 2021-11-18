Utpal Koppikar Sells 3,655 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $62,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ATRA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 492,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,737. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.69.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

