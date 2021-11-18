UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UWMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group started coverage on UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE UWMC opened at $5.95 on Thursday. UWM has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the first quarter worth about $3,889,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in UWM in the first quarter worth about $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in UWM in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the first quarter worth about $2,148,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

