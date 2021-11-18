V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,370 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $267,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.50, for a total value of $193,500.00.

On Friday, November 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $193,670.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $186,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $345,880.00.

On Friday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $348,360.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total value of $337,240.00.

On Monday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $338,520.00.

On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $347,440.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $335,420.00.

On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $381,140.00.

NASDAQ CRVL traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.83. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $200.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CorVel by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.