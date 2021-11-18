Vai (VAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $112.68 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Vai has a market cap of $112.68 million and $1.67 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001571 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00068620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00069288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00090597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,937.02 or 1.00422140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.40 or 0.06982414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 124,327,655 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars.

