Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 19,518 shares.The stock last traded at $25.46 and had previously closed at $26.80.

The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $707.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.89.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Valhi had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.68%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Valhi’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Valhi by 8,284.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valhi during the second quarter worth $219,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Valhi during the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Valhi during the second quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valhi by 4,870.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

