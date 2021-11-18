Validity (VAL) Market Cap Hits $29.57 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, Validity has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a market cap of $29.57 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $6.66 or 0.00011906 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $644.39 or 0.01152606 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Validity

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,444,789 coins and its circulating supply is 4,442,597 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

