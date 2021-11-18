Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.43

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 4700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

VLOWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

