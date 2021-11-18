Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the October 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLOWY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

