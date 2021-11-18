Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Up 70.4% in October

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 321,000 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the October 14th total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of VOYJF opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. Valmet Oyj has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $44.30.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile
