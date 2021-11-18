Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Up 70.4% in October

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 321,000 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the October 14th total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of VOYJF opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. Valmet Oyj has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $44.30.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

