VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 629.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $310.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.65 and a 200 day moving average of $260.52. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $196.67 and a 1 year high of $305.95.

