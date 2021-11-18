Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Cut by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after purchasing an additional 255,217 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG opened at $167.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.95 and its 200-day moving average is $158.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.01 and a 12 month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.