Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Apella Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after buying an additional 255,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,893,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $167.08. 43,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,377. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.01 and a 12 month high of $168.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

