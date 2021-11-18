Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 8.3% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $28,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 119,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $196.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.05. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $147.02 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

