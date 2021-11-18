Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Wind River Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Wind River Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,372 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 17.3% of Wind River Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wind River Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $46,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $44.47 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96.

