Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 214,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,026,304. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.