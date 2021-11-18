Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,861,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.12% of Aqua Metals worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,534,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 214,230 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 27,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $8.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

