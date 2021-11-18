Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.28% of Luther Burbank worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 78.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 182.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 89,085 shares during the last quarter. 14.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $100,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

LBC stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. Luther Burbank Co. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $746.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.49.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

