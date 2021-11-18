Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 106,908 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.07% of Exagen worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 105.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 137.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 31.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XGN shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Exagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $199.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

