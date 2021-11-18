Vanguard Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 607,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.24% of Nuvve as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve in the first quarter worth $2,560,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve during the 1st quarter worth $3,846,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVVE opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $290.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nuvve in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

