Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.31% of LCNB worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LCNB by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LCNB by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in LCNB during the second quarter worth $548,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in LCNB during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in LCNB during the second quarter worth $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCNB. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of LCNB opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. LCNB Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 46.06%.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

