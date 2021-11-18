Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,826,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 340,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.75% of MediciNova worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MediciNova by 125.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 68,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 15.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. MediciNova, Inc. has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $10.81.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

