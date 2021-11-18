Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.28% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 551,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 74,750 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $781,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $596,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 24,424 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harold T. Hanley III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMBI stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $203.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $16.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

