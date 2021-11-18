Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.09% of Viemed Healthcare worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viemed Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

