Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.62% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 2,461.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBB stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $228.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.02. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 3.98%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

