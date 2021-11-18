Vanguard Group Inc. Has $7.87 Million Position in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.93% of Laird Superfood worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Laird Superfood by 119.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Laird Superfood by 85.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 162.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of LSF opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $135.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.31.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 61.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $34,468.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

