Vanguard Group Inc. Has $7.88 Million Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.14% of Western New England Bancorp worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Shares of WNEB opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $215.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%. On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.